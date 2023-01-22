13:04 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia daily reduces the number of launch vehicles in the Black Sea. Now there are 11 enemy ships on combat duty, of which four are with 32 Caliber on board, and the day before there were five of them. It is reported by the Ukrainian Navy.

Also in the Sea of Azov, the occupiers continue to control sea lanes by keeping two ships on combat duty.

At the same time, there are 10 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which five are carriers of Caliber cruise missiles, the total salvo of which is 72 missiles.

Earlier it was reported that 11 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea.

Recall that the Black Sea coast is protected from the landing of enemy troops.