Russia must stop shelling in flooded areas - Borrell

10:52 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, calls on Russia to stop the shelling, which poses a threat to the rescue of people in flooded areas after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.



In a tweet on Twitter, Borrell stressed that these shellings are seriously hampering efforts to rescue innocent civilians in the Kherson region after the collapse of the dam.



He also added that such actions could be considered a war crime and all those responsible would be brought to justice.



The appeal of the head of European diplomacy is aimed at stopping unacceptable shelling in order to ensure the safety and rescue of affected citizens.