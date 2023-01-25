11:28 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia and its secret services should be held accountable for the burning of the Koran at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm (Sweden), directed against the national interests of Turkey, Sweden and Finland, as well as against the NATO bloc as a whole.



This was stated in a comment by Guildhall by the head of the Center for Defense Reforms, coordinator of the interagency platform for countering hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, Oleksandr V. Danilyuk.

"The impudent Russian provocations in Stockholm (the burning of the Koran at the Turkish embassy in Sweden - ed.) are directed both against the interests of NATO as a whole and against the national interests of Turkey, Sweden and Finland. Such active measures by the special services of the Russian Federation are a complete disregard for the feelings of the entire Muslim world," the head of the COR said.

"Russia is actively subversive in Sweden to block its path to a NATO accession agreement. The persons who organized the action, of course, work for the Russian special services, which was not even hidden properly. Rasmus Paludanm, a journalist and presenter of the right-wing Swedish Democrats channel Riks, who has been promoting the Kremlin’s narratives for several years and is probably a Russian agent of influence, paid for the bid to hold the Koran burning action in Stockholm. Chang Frick has been working for the Russian propaganda publication Russia Today since 2014,” said Alexander V.. Danilyuk.

"Inciting religious intolerance takes us back to the time when the KGB Service A (a division of the First Main Directorate of the KGB of the USSR, specialized in active events - ed.) vandalized Jewish cemeteries in Western Europe, outlining them with a swastika. Such actions of the Russian Federation should not go unanswered," - summed up the head of the Center for Defense Reforms.

Earlier, on January 21, a rally by the Danish far-right political party Stram Kurs against Turkey and Sweden's entry into NATO was held in Stockholm. During a rally at the Turkish Embassy, the leader of Stram Kurs, Swedish citizen Rasmus Paladan, burned the Koran.