Russia without the knowledge of Ukraine handed over Ukrainian prisoners of war to Hungary - MFA

16:31 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian government was not informed about the negotiations between the Hungarian and Russian sides on the transfer of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia to Hungary.

This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko.

“From the public statements of the Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary, we learned that Russia handed over eleven Ukrainians of Hungarian origin to Budapest,” the statement said.

The Charge d'Affaires of Hungary was invited to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry today for a substantive conversation, Nikolenko said.



The Ukrainian side sent an appeal to provide detailed information about Ukrainian citizens and immediately provide access to them for the Ukrainian consul to get acquainted with their state of health and provide them with consular assistance. During the meeting, they especially noted the need to coordinate interaction on such sensitive issues as the release of prisoners of war.



First, first in the media, and later at the level of public statements by Hungarian officials, information appeared about the transfer of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia to Hungary.