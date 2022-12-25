Russia steps up cyberattacks against Ukraine - Microsoft

Russia intends to intensify cyber attacks against Ukraine. At the same time, they will be aimed at critical infrastructure, undermining the credibility of the government, obstructing military and humanitarian support. This was stated on Saturday, December 3, in a blog post by Clint Watts, General Manager of the Microsoft Digital Threat Analysis Center.
In his opinion, the Russians intend to direct their efforts to undermine the support of Ukraine in the West, namely to bring discord between the members of the coalition, which is on the side of Kyiv.
In addition, hacker groups can attack Ukrainian critical infrastructure, as they have been doing since 2014.
It is known that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, more than 1,200,000 cyber attacks have been carried out on energy infrastructure facilities.
Recall that hacker attacks on Ukrainian and Polish transport and logistics companies last month were most likely organized by Russian intelligence.
Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Dmitry Gusev proposed to assign military ranks to Russian hackers.
