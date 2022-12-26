The Russian national team was suspended from participation in another sport

18:24 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian national bandy team was suspended from participation in the world championship, which will be held in Sweden in 2023. This is reported by the International Federation for this sport.

"Russia and Belarus will not participate in the 2023 championships due to the ongoing geopolitical situation," the statement said.

Note that the punishment was double. After all, initially the competition was supposed to take place in Russia.. However, due to the full-scale invasion of the Kremlin troops in Ukraine, the tournament was moved to Sweden.



Recall that Russian athletes were suspended from many sports due to Russian aggression in Ukraine. In particular, the Russian national football team was suspended from participation in the qualification for the World Cup, which was held in Qatar. The Russians will not see their team at the football Euro-2024. UEFA suspended the national team from participation in the tournament.