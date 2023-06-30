Russian FSB instructed to liquidate Prigogine - Budanov

The Russian FSB was instructed to eliminate the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after he attempted to stage a rebellion in Russia.
This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov in an interview for The War Zone, published the day before.
He stressed that one way or another, all potential assassination attempts on Prigozhin would not be quick.
Recall that on June 24, Yevgeny Prigogine staged a riot in Russia. Columns of "Wagnerites" moved to Moscow and shot down planes and helicopters of the Russian army. But after negotiations with the formal leader of Belarus, Prigogine returned the units to the field camps.
Later, the leader of the "Wagnerites" said that his mercenaries went to Moscow not to overthrow the Russian authorities, but to demonstrate their protest.
In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a televised address in which he said that the vast majority of PMC Wagner militants are "patriots of the motherland", they were used "in the dark". He also admitted that Russia is financing the activities of the "Wagnerites".
We will remind, earlier the Air Force reported that the private military company Wagner continues to recruit mercenaries throughout Russia for the war against Ukraine, despite an unsuccessful attempt at a rebellion.
