09:43 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military-political leadership may consider a real threat of an invasion of Ukrainian troops into the internationally recognized territory of Russia, as evidenced by the construction of fortifications in the border zone.



This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.



As noted in the department, Russia recently began to expand its defense positions along its international border with Ukraine and inside the Belgorod region.. At the same time, on December 6, 2022, the governor of the Belgorod region announced the creation of local "self-defense units".



Trenching in the Belgorod region has been reported since at least April 2022, but the new designs are likely more sophisticated systems designed to counter mechanized attack, the ministry said.

"There is a real possibility that the Russian authorities are promoting defense training in the internationally recognized territory of Russia in order to stir up patriotic feelings.. However, this perhaps illustrates the genuine (but erroneous) belief of some Russian leaders that there is a real threat of an invasion by Ukrainian forces.

The ministry reminds that the lack of strategic assessment is one of the critical weaknesses of the central Russian government architecture, underlining Russia's initial decision to invade Ukraine.