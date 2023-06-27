Russian weapons of "mass destruction"

22:40 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Modern war is not only fighting. Prigozhin’s recent raid on Russian cities with militants who until recently were in prison, led by none other than a recidivist bandit, shows how the opinion of the population can change radically in the opposite direction with a well-built media campaign, that a recent thug suddenly becomes “popular a hero." Therefore, the Kremlin does not stop for a second trying to capture as many minds as possible around the world with the help of its propaganda.



Delivering a nuclear strike is one of the main topics of the invasion from the spring of 2022. In fact, although the use of nuclear weapons by the aggressor has become more likely, given the conduct of an aggressive war, however, according to expert analytics, it still does not exceed several tens of hundredths of a percent. On the other hand, without exaggeration, Russian propaganda can be considered a “weapon of mass destruction”. Its distribution is carried out in absolutely legal ways, it reaches the target audience around the world, which is estimated in dozens, or even

hundreds of millions of people.

Unfortunately, it is often very difficult for a simple layman to distinguish directed misinformation, fakes, stuffing from the truth.. An exception can be considered an obvious frantic propaganda on Russian TV channels and other sources of information. And this is also the main mistake of people. Seeing excerpts of propaganda speeches on social networks, a person begins to think “Russian propaganda is easy to distinguish - here are nightingales, kisilev, simonyan, Krasovsky - they are propagandists, they and their like cannot be trusted”. Thus, the information space is perceived in "black and white" colors. That's just propaganda in Russia has its target audience and these are Russians and, accordingly, in other

countries, it should be perceived exactly as it is perceived in reality - farce, freak show, deceit.

For other countries, the aggressor, using specialists from the special services, creates resources that are different from the usual propaganda environment, with an informative load aimed at different target audiences. These can be opponents of the current government, citizens dissatisfied with their social and material situation, a segment of the population loyal to the Kremlin, “left” or “right” forces.. For democratic countries with a stable political and social situation, separate large-scale projects are being developed related to global problems, such as ecology,

environmental protection, renewable energy sources, where the agenda is gradually reduced to cooperation with Russia.

Naturally, waging war against us, the main information battlefield of the Kremlin at the moment remains Ukraine. Therefore, the intelligence services of the aggressor, primarily the FSB of the Russian Federation, where the Second Service or the "Dvoika" is engaged in propaganda, develop and introduce into the information space of our country separate resources aimed at undermining Ukrainians' trust in the current government, mistrust of their own media, stuffing disinformation and creating an opinion that “not everything is so simple” in relation to this or that event (mainly to military

crimes of the Russian Federation).

Basically, employees of the Russian special services recruit Ukrainians for their own purposes who are loyal or neutral to the Kremlin, offering monetary rewards for their work.. According to the logic of the aggressor, the recruitment of the local population allows the maximum localization of pro-Russian content for the target audience. So, for example, on June 7, 2022, SBU officers detained a resident of Kiev, who was supervised by the FSB. He managed to create 20 media resources, where information discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine was disseminated, as well as Russian narratives. According to the SBU,

monthly portals of the criminal were visited by 2.2 million unique users.

Nevertheless, dozens of pro-Russian resources continue to be created in Ukraine, which, meanwhile, cannot boast of a long “life”. One such resource was http://wartearts.org/. At the time of writing, it was broken and no longer works. The site was in Ukrainian. With the help of it, allegedly, it was possible to find dead or missing relatives, having previously entered the person’s data, as well as their own. In fact, with the help of this resource, the FSB collected data about Ukrainians, or rather, gained access to public accounts in order to further spread false information about the war in Ukraine using them. This resource was made by analogy with the Ukrainian resource "Look for yours", which exists to detect missing, captured or identify dead Russians, in

due to the fact that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation often hides this information from the relatives of its soldiers.

Another resource created by the special services of the Russian Federation was foreigncombatants.ru. The domain name is Russian, however, often a simple layman does not pay attention to this. There, information was disseminated about foreign volunteers who arrived in Ukraine to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His task was a disinformation campaign, including for citizens of NATO member countries.. The aggressor tried to tell about “the reasons for the deep conflict,

who cannot be understood by a foreigner, and goes to Ukraine without knowing the whole truth”. At the time of writing, the resource is also blocked.

Of course, the main target audience of such resources, to a greater extent, were Ukrainians supporting Russia (unfortunately, there are still such people). However, such people have relatives, friends, work colleagues who, due to their lack of information savvy, tend to perceive the point of view, including those loyal to the Kremlin. Also, there is a large stratum of the population, from the so-called “doubtful camp”. Such people fully support Ukraine and know who is the aggressor in the war, but they tend to believe that “they are not being told the whole truth” and, perhaps, “Western countries are interested in the war.” Ukrainians from this category are also the target audience for enemy information resources.

In order to prevent unconscious misinformation and falling under the “weapons of mass destruction” of Russia, only official sources of information should be trusted.

There are also many independent media that inform their audience with the most objective information.. However, there you can also find articles where the opinion of the Russian side is given, which, under a certain spectrum of perception, can be interpreted in different ways.





