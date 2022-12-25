The Russian command has formed front-line "creative brigades"

12:36 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense created two front-line "creative teams" with actors and musicians to provide moral and psychological support to the Russian military in Ukraine.



This was reported by the Russian edition.

"In order to maintain a high moral, political and psychological state of the participants of the NMD, by decision of the Minister of Defense, the Main Military-Political Directorate for the first time in the modern history of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation formed on a permanent basis two front-line creative teams, consisting of mobilized, as well as professional artists who voluntarily entered military service ", - says the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.



It is reported that the creative teams included musicians, drama actors, representatives of the Novaya Opera and Sovremennik theaters, a professional artist, a circus performer and vocal performers.



Among their tasks, the Ministry of Defense called the collection of army folklore, as well as "cultural and artistic services for fighters in the zone of the special operation".



One of the leaders of the first front-line creative team, Vladislav, said that when creating the teams, they turned to the experience of the Second World War, they say, then there were about 2 thousand of them.