The Russian command has formed front-line "creative brigades"

The Russian Ministry of Defense created two front-line "creative teams" with actors and musicians to provide moral and psychological support to the Russian military in Ukraine.
This was reported by the Russian edition.
This was reported by the Russian edition.
It is reported that the creative teams included musicians, drama actors, representatives of the Novaya Opera and Sovremennik theaters, a professional artist, a circus performer and vocal performers.
Among their tasks, the Ministry of Defense called the collection of army folklore, as well as "cultural and artistic services for fighters in the zone of the special operation".
One of the leaders of the first front-line creative team, Vladislav, said that when creating the teams, they turned to the experience of the Second World War, they say, then there were about 2 thousand of them.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments