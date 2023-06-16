Russian undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: a threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant - OP

10:02 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian leadership warns.



Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, noted in his Telegram message that the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is another war crime committed by Russian terrorists. He stressed that this is an ecocide and requires an immediate response.



Yermak noted that the Russians should be held responsible for the possible deprivation of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, as well as for the possible destruction of settlements and the biosphere. He stressed that such actions also pose a threat to the Zaporozhye NPP.



The Head of the Office of the President stressed that the authorities work at the central and regional levels, and people's safety is a priority. He stressed the need to provide punishment for the enemy at the international level.