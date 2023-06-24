Russian volunteer corps joins the "coup"

16:22 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The rebellion of Prigozhin's troops turned into a literal coup d'état. Events are accelerating like a snowball. Today, on Saturday, June 24, there was an official statement from the Russian Volunteer Corps that its fighters had joined the "coup d'état" in Russia.

"I call on all adherents of the RDC to take active action! We all have a unique chance to determine our fate and the fate of our Motherland! All coordination will go through our official communication channels," the commander of the RDC.

He also said that the front line in Ukraine is beginning to crumble.

"The front begins to collapse - demoralized and deprived of control, the soldiers of the Russian army simply leave their positions. In the area of Bakhmut and in the direction of Zaporozhye, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing without meeting resistance," he added.

Recall that Wagner militants took control of military facilities in the city of Voronezh, located about 500 km south of Moscow. Prigozhin said that under the control of the "Wagnerites" are military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the airfield. According to him, the PMC plans to "go to Moscow."