Russian volunteer corps joins the "coup"

The rebellion of Prigozhin's troops turned into a literal coup d'état. Events are accelerating like a snowball. Today, on Saturday, June 24, there was an official statement from the Russian Volunteer Corps that its fighters had joined the "coup d'état" in Russia.
He also said that the front line in Ukraine is beginning to crumble.
Recall that Wagner militants took control of military facilities in the city of Voronezh, located about 500 km south of Moscow. Prigozhin said that under the control of the "Wagnerites" are military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the airfield. According to him, the PMC plans to "go to Moscow."
