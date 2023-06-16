The Russian dictator legalized the "deportation" of Ukrainians and "referenda" in the occupied territories

16:55 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin passed changes to the law "On martial law", expanding his powers. The new law provides for the holding of "elections" and "referendums" in the occupied territories and the "deportation" of local residents.



According to the officially published amendments, the Russian law "On Martial Law" now contains provisions allowing "forcible and controlled movement of citizens from the territory where martial law has been introduced to the territory where it has not been introduced."



Also, the new version of the law provides for the possibility of holding "referendums" and "elections" to "public authorities" and "local self-government bodies", subject to a decision to hold such events by the Central Election Commission with the participation of federal executive bodies responsible for the development and implementation of state policy in the field of defense.



The law also provides for the possibility of holding "elections" both throughout the territory in which martial law has been introduced, and in its separate parts.



These changes in the law provoked a wide public reaction and raised questions about the observance of democratic principles and human rights.