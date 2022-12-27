Russian missiles will be enough for another 2-3 massive attacks - Budanov

12:36 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor has the opportunity to inflict two or three more massive attacks on Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov in an interview.

“The number of missiles that are left, if we take it purely mathematically, is enough with their intensity in a salvo, on average, 70-75 missiles for two or three times. And in principle, they will run out altogether. If you look at the intensity of Russia's missile attacks, they carried out these attacks against critical infrastructure at first once a week. Then - once every ten days. Then once every two weeks. Now it's even longer," the head of the GUR said.

According to him, the time interval between the attacks of the Russian Federation is due solely to one problem - the reduction of the missile arsenal.