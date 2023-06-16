Russian troops lose initiative in the Bakhmut area - ISW

09:39 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite the limited nature of the Ukrainian Defense Forces counterattacks, Russian forces are losing the initiative in the Bakhmut area, according to an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



The report states that Russian and Ukrainian officials have acknowledged the extension of limited UAF counterattacks near Bakhmut on 17 May.



In particular, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said that the Defense Forces are advancing in unspecified directions on the flanks of Bakhmut. In turn, the speaker of the Eastern Group, Sergei Cherevaty, said that over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced 500 meters in the Bakhmut direction and continue to advance on the flanks of the Russian army.



The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the Russian airborne troops made a slight advance, but at the same time recognized the continuation of Ukrainian counterattacks on the flanks of Bakhmut in the area of Bogdanovka (5 km northwest of Bakhmut) and Ivanovsky (6 km west of Bakhmut).



Wagner PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin denied the Defense Ministry's claims of territorial gains and criticized the agency for misrepresenting the retreat as a takeover of new positions.



"One well-known milblogger lamented that Russian troops now have to respond to Ukrainian actions, meaning that Russian troops are losing initiative in the Bakhmut area, despite the limited nature of Ukrainian counterattacks in the area," ISW analysts say.