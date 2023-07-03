Russian troops outnumber citizens in occupied Melitopol

08:14 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In occupied Melitopol, the number of Russian military personnel exceeds the number of the local civilian population.



This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.

“About 60,000-70,000 civilians remain in Melitopol. People say that the number of Russian military outnumbers civilians. The enemy has chosen Melitopol as their logistics center, and therefore there is a significant presence of the military. This applies not only to those who are on the front lines. There are also those who are responsible for suppressing resistance," Fedorov said.

He recalled that the Gauleiter, the manager of the occupied part of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, "by order" created another "volunteer formation", but no one is in a hurry to join it voluntarily.



In addition, the invaders began another wave of military registration.

“Earlier, they created a fictitious draft board and forced everyone to sign up for military registration, followed by mobilization and conscription. Now they have organized so-called military tables at enterprises. That is, at enterprises where more than two people work, everyone must go through military registration," he added.



According to the mayor, forced passportization continues in the city and there is significant pressure on the population.