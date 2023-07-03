Russian troops outnumber citizens in occupied Melitopol

In occupied Melitopol, the number of Russian military personnel exceeds the number of the local civilian population.
This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.
He recalled that the Gauleiter, the manager of the occupied part of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, "by order" created another "volunteer formation", but no one is in a hurry to join it voluntarily.
In addition, the invaders began another wave of military registration.
According to the mayor, forced passportization continues in the city and there is significant pressure on the population.
