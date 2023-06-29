Russian troops built a dam near the city of Tokmak

18:45 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to information released by Bellingcat based on satellite imagery, Russian troops built a dam near the occupied city of Tokmok in the Zaporozhye region, likely to use flooding tactics to counter the UAF counteroffensive.



The dam was built within the Russian defensive line covering Tokmok. After its erection in early May, the Tokmachka River widened considerably to the east of the city and flooded the adjacent fields.



Bellingcat notes the presence of tire marks leading from the dam, which may indicate the possibility of using it as a second bridge, although the adjacent bridge on the P37 road appears to be functioning normally.



Satellite imagery from Planet Labs recorded footprints leading to the dam site on May 3, 2023, and also showed that the Tokmachka River was cut on May 6. The water level on the east side of the dam continued to rise steadily until June.



Journalists note that the rise in water levels in the Tokmachka River may be part of a wider effort to slow the advance of the Ukrainian military.

In particular, such tactics can be used to complicate the eastern encirclement of Tokmok in the event of a breakthrough of Ukrainian forces near this city.