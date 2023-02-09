Russian troops launched a major offensive operation in the Lugansk region - ISW

Russian troops launched an extensive offensive operation in the Luhansk region. This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The pace of Russian operations along the Svatovo-Kremennaya line in western Luhansk region has picked up markedly over the past week, analysts said.
Geolocation footage of the fighting has confirmed Russian advances in the Dvurechnoye area northwest of Svatovo, analysts say.. In addition, it appears that the Russian military command has fully committed elements of several regular divisions to decisive offensive operations along the Svatovo-Kremennaya line.
The involvement of significant parts of at least three large Russian divisions in offensive operations in this sector indicates that the Russian offensive has begun, even if Ukrainian forces prevent Russian forces from making significant gains, analysts said.
The Russian offensive probably has not yet reached its full pace, ISW emphasizes. The Russian command has not yet put into action units of the 2nd motorized rifle division (1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District), deployed in the Luhansk region in January after being in Belarus.
Russian troops are gradually launching an offensive, but its success is not inevitable or predetermined, analysts say.
This would likely create a window of opportunity for Ukrainian forces to use in their own counteroffensive, analysts said.
