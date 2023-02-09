Russian troops launched a major offensive operation in the Lugansk region - ISW

14:08 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops launched an extensive offensive operation in the Luhansk region. This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) . The pace of Russian operations along the Svatovo-Kremennaya line in western Luhansk region has picked up markedly over the past week, analysts said.

"Russian sources widely report that regular Russian troops are attacking Ukrainian defense lines and making minor advances along the Kharkiv-Luhansk border, especially northwest of Svatovo near Kupyansk and west of Kremennaya," the analyst report said.

Geolocation footage of the fighting has confirmed Russian advances in the Dvurechnoye area northwest of Svatovo, analysts say.. In addition, it appears that the Russian military command has fully committed elements of several regular divisions to decisive offensive operations along the Svatovo-Kremennaya line.

"Parts of several regiments of the 144th and 3rd motorized rifle divisions (20th combined arms army, Western military district) and a regiment of the 90th tank division (Central military district) with the support of units of the 76th airborne division and unidentified units of the Southern military districts are conducting offensive operations along the entire Svatovo-Kremennaya line and, according to available data, are advancing on Ukrainian defenses,” the analysts wrote.

The involvement of significant parts of at least three large Russian divisions in offensive operations in this sector indicates that the Russian offensive has begun, even if Ukrainian forces prevent Russian forces from making significant gains, analysts said.



The Russian offensive probably has not yet reached its full pace, ISW emphasizes. The Russian command has not yet put into action units of the 2nd motorized rifle division (1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District), deployed in the Luhansk region in January after being in Belarus.



Russian troops are gradually launching an offensive, but its success is not inevitable or predetermined, analysts say.

“While the Russian forces in the Luhansk region now have the initiative (in the sense that the Russian forces set the terms of the battle, ending the period of the Ukrainian initiative from August 2022), their participation in the fighting on the Svatovo-Kremennaya line may culminate without achieving the goals of capturing the entire Luhansk. and Donetsk region," the analytical report says.

This would likely create a window of opportunity for Ukrainian forces to use in their own counteroffensive, analysts said.