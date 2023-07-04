Russian military return to their abandoned positions in the south - Gumenyuk

12:08 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military is returning to its positions in southern Ukraine after the retreat of the water, and in parallel they are using aerial bombs and strike drones called the Lancet.



This information was voiced by Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, during a telethon on Tuesday, July 4.



The occupying forces continue to return to their positions in southern Ukraine in areas where water recedes after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. The enemy is trying to create new points of fire and intensify the shelling of the right bank of the Kherson region, she explained.

"They continue to use tactical aircraft and drop large-caliber bombs. They have already expanded the zone of application of air bombs: if earlier the main focus was on the Berislav region, now they are being activated in the direction of the regional center, Kherson," said the representative of the Southern Defense Forces.



She also noted that the Russian invaders are trying to use attack drones called the Lancet.

"Our air defense is fully mobilized, working in concert and trying to neutralize all these threats, with the exception of air bombs.. Unfortunately, this weapon is not yet amenable to effective countermeasures. At the same time, we continue to resist artillery fire," Gumenyuk said.



The spokeswoman also added that the enemy is also actively operating in the direction of Ochakov, in order to disunite the Ukrainian forces. In particular, the invaders are trying to shell the opposite bank and the water area of the Dneprobug estuary.