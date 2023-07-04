Russian military return to their abandoned positions in the south - Gumenyuk

The Russian military is returning to its positions in southern Ukraine after the retreat of the water, and in parallel they are using aerial bombs and strike drones called the Lancet.
This information was voiced by Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the press center of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, during a telethon on Tuesday, July 4.
The occupying forces continue to return to their positions in southern Ukraine in areas where water recedes after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. The enemy is trying to create new points of fire and intensify the shelling of the right bank of the Kherson region, she explained.
She also noted that the Russian invaders are trying to use attack drones called the Lancet.
The spokeswoman also added that the enemy is also actively operating in the direction of Ochakov, in order to disunite the Ukrainian forces. In particular, the invaders are trying to shell the opposite bank and the water area of the Dneprobug estuary.
