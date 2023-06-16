Russian military heading towards Berdyansk and Pologov - Andryushchenko

15:54 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In occupied Mariupol, an intensive movement of Russian military personnel with ammunition on tankers towards Berdyansk and Pologi was noticed.



This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, in his message on Telegram.

"We are actively observing the resumption of the movement of trucks with ammunition and manpower in the direction of Berdyansk and Pologh. Every day we record up to 15 trucks with ammunition and a significant number of tankers passing through the city towards the Zaporozhye region," Andryushchenko notes.



He also adds that the invaders transferred part of the reserves from the northern part of the Mariupol region in the direction of Volnovakha/Bakhmut.