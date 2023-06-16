Russian military heading towards Berdyansk and Pologov - Andryushchenko

In occupied Mariupol, an intensive movement of Russian military personnel with ammunition on tankers towards Berdyansk and Pologi was noticed.
This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, in his message on Telegram.
This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, in his message on Telegram.
He also adds that the invaders transferred part of the reserves from the northern part of the Mariupol region in the direction of Volnovakha/Bakhmut.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments