Russian "military correspondents" fear the possibility of forcing the Dnieper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - ISW

09:34 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine





Russian military bloggers have taken advantage of Ukraine's latest moves on the left bank of the Kherson region to call for a greater presence of small river craft and equipment on the Dnieper River to prevent further Ukrainian military advance.



On July 2, Russian "war correspondents" turned to the leaders of the regions of Dagestan, Tatarstan, Astrakhan region, Krasnodar and Primorsky regions with a request to send boats confiscated from poachers to the front in the Kherson region. They noted that 10 regiments and brigades from the grouping of troops of the Southern Military District "Dnepr" need these vessels.. The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, reacted to the appeal of bloggers on July 3 and ordered the confiscated boats to be handed over to the Russian armed forces.



He believes that the revived Dnepr flotilla will be able to significantly improve the position of the Russian armed forces in the direction of Kherson and that it can be reinforced with ordinary civilian boats.



The general unsettling reaction of Russian military bloggers to Ukraine's recent actions on the Dnieper River indicates that they fear the possibility of Ukraine crossing the river and believe that the current command of the Dnepr group is not sufficiently prepared for such a development.



It is also worth noting that ISW already reported on July 2 that Russian "war correspondents" accuse the Russian Ministry of Defense of failing to provide the Russian armed forces on the east coast with the necessary boats and other equipment.. Now they are turning to regional leaders with requests for additional logistical support.