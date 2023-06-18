Russian media spread fakes about the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Melitopol - Fedorov

08:40 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In connection with the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye direction, Russian propaganda media are actively disseminating fake information in order to cause despair among the inhabitants of Melitopol.



Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, reported this in his address.



He stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving forward, liberating several settlements in the Zaporozhye and Donetsk regions over the past weeks.. However, as de-occupation approaches, the propaganda spread by the enemy through their propaganda media becomes more and more aggressive.



Fedorov noted that the main fakes are statements that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stopped, that the Ukrainian army has suffered huge losses, as well as allegations that after the liberation of settlements, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will mock the remaining residents, considering them traitors.



He stressed that propaganda is the only weapon that the enemy has left, and assured that Ukraine intends to liberate all the occupied territories and protect people from the invaders.