Russian propagandists spread fake news about events in Kharkiv region - OVA

Against the background of the events with PMC "Wagner", Russian propagandists began to actively disseminate fake information about the capture of the city of Volchansk in the Chuguevsky district and the fighting in the village of Russkaya Lozovaya in the Kharkov region. However, in fact, the situation in the region is completely under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was stated by Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.
This was stated by Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.
Sinegubov noted that the situation on the front line in the region remains fully controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Fake information about the battles for Volchansk and its capture, as well as the fighting in Russkaya Lozova, was launched by Russian propagandists on June 27. In their statements, they claimed that "the columns of PMC" Wagner "heading for Moscow returned and crossed the border with the Kharkov region", and also reported on the "capture of Volchansk" and "fighting in Russkaya Lozova".
Their messages also mentioned "large-scale deployment of troops in front of the enemy" and claims that "the West will never be able to understand Mother Russia". However, all these statements are not true and are pure propaganda.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments