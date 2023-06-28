Russian propagandists spread fake news about events in Kharkiv region - OVA

17:55 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Against the background of the events with PMC "Wagner", Russian propagandists began to actively disseminate fake information about the capture of the city of Volchansk in the Chuguevsky district and the fighting in the village of Russkaya Lozovaya in the Kharkov region. However, in fact, the situation in the region is completely under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



This was stated by Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.

"The enemy periodically tries to destabilize the situation in the territories of the Kharkiv region, which were liberated from occupation, by spreading fake information about the capture of various settlements. I want to emphasize that these reports are false. Only official sources of information should be trusted. At the moment, 29 settlements of the Kharkiv region are under temporary occupation, but there is no advance of the enemy on the territory of the Kharkiv region," the head of the OVA stressed.

Sinegubov noted that the situation on the front line in the region remains fully controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Our defenders firmly hold their positions and do not retreat a single step. The enemy does not stop its attempts to capture the Kharkiv region and continues to test our defenses using sabotage and reconnaissance groups. However, all his attempts to improve his tactical position are met with strong resistance from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and do not lead to success. The enemy suffers significant losses both in manpower and in equipment," the head of the region emphasized.

Fake information about the battles for Volchansk and its capture, as well as the fighting in Russkaya Lozova, was launched by Russian propagandists on June 27. In their statements, they claimed that "the columns of PMC" Wagner "heading for Moscow returned and crossed the border with the Kharkov region", and also reported on the "capture of Volchansk" and "fighting in Russkaya Lozova".

Their messages also mentioned "large-scale deployment of troops in front of the enemy" and claims that "the West will never be able to understand Mother Russia". However, all these statements are not true and are pure propaganda.