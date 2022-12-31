Russian invaders kidnapped 30 mayors of Ukrainian cities - Klitschko

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian occupation forces have kidnapped 30 mayors of Ukrainian cities. Some of them have not yet been found. This was stated by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko in an interview with The Spiegel.
So, according to Klitschko, seven city leaders are still considered missing.
He noted that the government did not give a clear answer to local officials whether they should leave their city in the event of a potential occupation or not. The Ukrainians themselves had to make such a decision.
Recall that the invaders kidnapped and took out several heads of communities in the Kherson region.
