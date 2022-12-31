Russian invaders kidnapped 30 mayors of Ukrainian cities - Klitschko

11:49 31 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian occupation forces have kidnapped 30 mayors of Ukrainian cities. Some of them have not yet been found. This was stated by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko in an interview with The Spiegel.

So, according to Klitschko, seven city leaders are still considered missing.

"Mayors were targets everywhere. The Russians tried to arrest the mayors and use various methods to force them to cooperate," Klitschko said.

He noted that the government did not give a clear answer to local officials whether they should leave their city in the event of a potential occupation or not. The Ukrainians themselves had to make such a decision.

"The situation was difficult: if you stay with your community, you are a traitor ... We have several times asked the government to give instructions: to stay or evacuate?" Klitschko said, adding that there was no clear answer to this.

Recall that the invaders kidnapped and took out several heads of communities in the Kherson region.