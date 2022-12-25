Russian shelling damaged 350 Naftogaz facilities

As a result of missile attacks by Russian troops on Ukraine, 350 gas facilities were damaged.
This was announced by the Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Alexey Chernyshov.
According to him, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the energy infrastructure has experienced massive destruction. Most of all - in the territories where hostilities continue.
This was announced by the Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Alexey Chernyshov.
According to him, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the energy infrastructure has experienced massive destruction. Most of all - in the territories where hostilities continue.
He noted that this was not the first shelling of the gas production infrastructure. Prior to this, the Russians had already destroyed dozens of objects in the previously occupied territories in the Kharkiv region and were actively shelling those adjacent to it.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments