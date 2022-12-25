Russian shelling damaged 350 Naftogaz facilities

15:34 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of missile attacks by Russian troops on Ukraine, 350 gas facilities were damaged.



This was announced by the Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Alexey Chernyshov.



According to him, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the energy infrastructure has experienced massive destruction. Most of all - in the territories where hostilities continue.

"The gas production infrastructure of Naftogaz also suffered - enemy missiles hit it. Since the beginning of Russian aggression, more than 350 facilities of Naftogaz group enterprises have been damaged. These are gas and oil infrastructure facilities. In addition, more than 450 km of gas pipelines were damaged," Chernyshov said.

He noted that this was not the first shelling of the gas production infrastructure. Prior to this, the Russians had already destroyed dozens of objects in the previously occupied territories in the Kharkiv region and were actively shelling those adjacent to it.