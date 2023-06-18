Russian officials call for a return to the "recognized by all" borders of the Russian Federation

11:28 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A group of former and current Russian officials issued a public statement calling for a return to Russia's "universally recognized" borders.



According to the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) dated June 16, the appeal was based on the destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir in the Kherson region. It is noted that this event caused serious consequences for the ecosystem, economy and health of the region for a long period.



Representatives of the local authorities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Moscow and Leningrad regions expressed their support in the letter. It notes that the actions of the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, after February 24, 2022 led to disastrous consequences.

However, the specific events they refer to are not specified.. Also, the letter does not address the issue of the withdrawal of the occupying troops from Ukraine.



According to analysts, non-Kremlin officials used public concerns about the environmental and humanitarian consequences of the destruction of the hydropower plant to express their views on military action against Ukraine without condemning the war itself.