Russian officials "obliged" to travel to occupied territories - Peskov

Russian officials visit and will visit the temporarily occupied territories of Donbass, despite the risks, they are supposedly obliged to go there.
This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, who is quoted by the propaganda publication.
Peskov noted that staying in some areas of ORDLO and other territories (occupied by Russia during a full-scale invasion - ed.) is still dangerous and carries great risks, including for life.
