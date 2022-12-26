Russian officials "obliged" to travel to occupied territories - Peskov

13:25 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian officials visit and will visit the temporarily occupied territories of Donbass, despite the risks, they are supposedly obliged to go there.



This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, who is quoted by the propaganda publication.

"Look, there are official business trips. And it’s completely normal, officials visit Russian regions and will continue to visit, especially such regions that now, in the transition period, require special attention during their integration, adaptation to the entire life space of our large country. And officials are obliged to go there in large numbers," he said.

Peskov noted that staying in some areas of ORDLO and other territories (occupied by Russia during a full-scale invasion - ed.) is still dangerous and carries great risks, including for life.