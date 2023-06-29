Russian vehicles are not approaching Avdiivka closer than 6 km - National Guard

14:55 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military is making attempts to move towards the city of Avdiivka, which is located 20 kilometers from the control center of the occupiers in the "DNR". However, their technology does not approach this city closer than 6 kilometers.



Information about this came from the commander of the Omega 5 unit, which was distributed by the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook.

“We are on the heights and occupy advantageous positions, so it is very difficult for the enemy to get close to us.. Despite this, the enemy is still trying to move towards the city, but his equipment does not come closer than 6 kilometers. At present, the occupiers are carrying out only an infantry offensive, which our scouts detect and promptly destroy. As a result, several occupiers reach our positions with their hands up," he said.

The commander noted that the enemy, who did not surrender and tried to storm their positions, was cut off from their logistics hubs.

"We watch how they dig trenches on the approaches and crawl out twice a day to drink water from a puddle. This indicates that they cannot feel safe in this sector of the front.. This is where our advantage is," the soldier believes.



He noted that at the moment this is one of the most difficult sectors of the front, as the enemy has been digging in and preparing for battles in this direction for 9 years.

“Therefore, now we understand that in order to hold positions and defeat the enemy, we need to use not only force, but also cunning, and also show ingenuity,” said the commander of the Omega 5 unit.

"Our drones and Real Time Video Transmission (FPV) systems make it extremely inconvenient for them to be here.. War is an indicator of progress. If we do not have an advantage in numbers, we overtake the enemy in the field of innovation,” said the representative of the National Guard.

According to the press service, this direction is under the control of the Ukrainian defense forces.