Russian propaganda spread a fake about the coma of the head of the GUR of Ukraine

11:39 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Saturday, Russian propaganda circulated a new fake claiming that the head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, was in a coma after the shelling.



They referred to a non-existent article in Stern magazine. However, the German edition was forced to refute these allegations.

"Stern magazine did not publish such news. Therefore, this story is a complete fake and another attempt by Russian propagandists to spread false news," the magazine said.



The publication emphasized that the last article in Stern about Budanov was published on February 28, in which the head of the GUR of Ukraine expressed his opinion on the possible supply of weapons by China to Moscow.



Disinformation about Budanov's "severe injury" and his being in a coma in a German clinic appeared in the Russian segment of Telegram. The channel of propagandist Vladimir Solovyov that published this article.



The fake was later circulated in other languages. On the website of the fake Italian news agency Nova News, which is used by the Russian Federation to spread propaganda, an article on the subject was published in English, Spanish, Italian, German, Serbian, French and Croatian, according to Stern magazine.