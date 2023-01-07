The Russian police conducts a census of the male population of military age

11:47 07 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to the failure to fulfill the plan for recruiting volunteers for the territorial defense forces in the Belgorod region, the local police were involved in the recruiting campaign. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary on January 7.

It is noted that employees go around apartments and houses, conduct a census of the male population of military age and talks to popularize the service.

Earlier it was reported that the invaders are preparing for a new wave of mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular in Gorlovka, Donetsk region. They plan to mobilize 2,000 people there.

Recall, as stated in the GUR, Russia intends to mobilize up to 500,000 more conscripts in January in addition to the 300,000 who were called up in October.