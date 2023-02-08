18:50 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia and its agents from other countries launched a large-scale IPSO against Ukraine, namely, spreading a fake about the “colossal” losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through some foreign media and “trustworthy sources”.



But, as happens with Russian propagandists, IPSO was implemented through one place, writes Alexander Kovalenko, a military-political observer for the Information Resistance group.



So, since the second half of yesterday, messages about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to be thrown into the Russian information space.. At the same time, none of the messages carried any general consistency in terms of the figures voiced.



The locomotive of the narrative about the “colossal” losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was the Trumpist Colonel Douglas McGregor, who, on the YouTube channel Judging Freedom, said that during a meeting with Lloyd Austin, Valya Zaluzhny allegedly told him about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 257 thousand people, and in Ukraine itself there were only 18 million people.

“I think not everyone remembers or knows who McGregor is, and therefore, let me remind you that this “colonel” in 2014 supported the occupation of Crimea by Russia, which he announced on the air of the Russian RT. On February 27, 2022, it was he who declared that the Ukrainian army was defeated, and Russia's victory was obvious. Even on September 12, on the air of the program of the well-known liar and manipulator Tucker Carlson, McGregor said that the Ukrainian army was defeated and so on... Well, you understand. The Trumpist six part-time Kremlin propaganda was involved in all 146%, thereby failing the IPSO in the bud," writes Kovalenko

Everyone knows, even in the Republican Party, who Douglas McGregor is, how much his venal soul is worth, and how “valuable” and “authentic” his statements are.



In addition to Douglas McGregor, a certain message was thrown into the information field from a certain Turkish media, Hurseda, referring to a leak from Israeli intelligence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had 157 thousand dead, 234 thousand. wounded, and thousands of dead foreigners from the USA, Poland, Lithuania, etc.



At the same time, according to this media outlet, and, consequently, the "intelligence" of Israel, Russia's losses amounted to only 18,480 people.

“It’s only strange why Russia, with such insignificant losses and such devastating losses for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fled from Chernihiv, Kiev, Sumy, Kharkov, Nikolaev and part of Kherson regions and announced a mobilization for 300 thousand?”, The military-political observer emphasizes.

Thus, in just a day, two sources at once, represented by the corrupt conspiracy theorist Douglas McGregor and the information dump Hurseda, issued completely different data on the “colossal” losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were immediately picked up by Russian propagandists.



In fact, the task of spreading this fake was immediately received by all Russian law enforcement agencies, but due to the lack of coordination and interaction, as, indeed, always, they disseminated radically different data.



But the funny thing is that Douglas McGregor reported the loss of the Armed Forces of 257 thousand people, and the Turkish garbage dump Hurseda at 157 thousand. It seems that either the curator of Macregore or Hurseda made a mistake when transferring the training manual in one figure, or one of the performers blunted, covering the narrative.



So a large-scale IPSO resulted in a large-scale shame.

"But what's interesting about this story is that. When Russian propaganda launches such IPSOs, it tries to divert attention from its failures through them and often uses manipulative data similar to its real ones.. It was not our plane that was shot down, but Ukrainian. It was not our column of tanks that was burned, but the Ukrainian one. It was not our BTG in Makiivka that exploded, but the Ukrainian one," Kovalenko notes.

This IPSO was a response to publications by respected Western media and statements by a number of experts that the Russian army had losses in Ukraine from 180 to 200 thousand. Kovalenko noted that there could be more than 320 thousand killed, wounded and captured.



Now, when Russia launched this IPSO, it not only once again demonstrated the complete incompetence of its departments and propaganda in general, but also revealed the approximate data of its own losses.