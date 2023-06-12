Russian aviation inflicted 25 strikes on Ukraine in a day - General Staff

19:26 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

During May 23, Russian aviation carried out 25 strikes on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, the Defense Forces fought 16 times in the Kupyansky, Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Maryinsky directions.



This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces in the evening summary.

"There were no missile strikes during this day. However, the enemy launched 25 air strikes and carried out more than 20 shelling from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, civilians were killed and wounded, private residential buildings and administrative infrastructure were damaged," the statement said.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high, the General Staff stressed.



At the same time, the Russian military continues to use civilian medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for their own purposes.