The Russian army suffered from the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

09:43 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian army faced the serious consequences of the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which led to significant losses in manpower, weapons and military equipment from the invaders.



These facts were noted in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on June 8.



According to the report, there were casualties, wounded and missing in the units of the 7th Airborne Assault Division and the 22nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation..



In addition, these units suffered significant losses in the form of lost field depots with ammunition and provisions, vehicles and armored vehicles, as well as other military equipment.



According to information received from the General Staff, on June 6, the population of the city of Kakhovka was massively evacuated, mainly using private cars.