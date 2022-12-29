The Russian army in the Bakhmut direction has probably exhausted its offensive potential - ISW

The Russian military in the Bakhmut direction in the Donbass has probably exhausted its offensive potential and may repeat the "Kherson scenario".
This is stated in the report in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
It is noted that Russian troops in the Bakhmut area no longer operate as company and battalion tactical groups, but operate in smaller groups of ten to fifteen servicemen.
The ISW noted that the Russians also could not operate in large echelons in the Kherson region when they “visibly degraded” in August 2022.
What is known about the situation on the eastern front
- As of December 26, the Russians have not slowed down the pace of the offensive on Bakhmut, but are redeploying. The occupiers adhere to the "scorched earth" tactics, do not consider their own losses and destroy the entire infrastructure of the city, only they manage to repair something.
- All schools and kindergartens in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, were destroyed due to shelling by the Russian army.
On December 27, the Russian army fired at Bakhmut 175 times.
