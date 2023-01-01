What shows that the Russians have an acute shortage of ammunition - ISW

11:42 01 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The army of the aggressor country Russia in Ukraine is experiencing a serious shortage of artillery ammunition. Shell "hunger" makes it impossible for the invaders to advance near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. This was stated in a new analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russia will probably not be capable of large-scale offensive or defensive operations on other fronts either.. In addition, the Institute called a second offensive from Belarus unlikely.

In particular, the statement of the head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR) Kirill Budanov dated December 31 is given.. He said that the army of the terrorist state in Ukraine is experiencing serious problems with artillery, and also predicted that these problems will become more noticeable by March of this year.

Budanov argued his statement by the fact that Russian troops previously used an average of 60 thousand artillery shells per day, and now - 19-20 thousand.

There is also information that the invaders took out all the remaining artillery ammunition from the Belarusian military depots in order to somehow support the "special operation".

Meanwhile, the assessments of Ukrainian intelligence coincide with the assessments of British intelligence.. The British Ministry of Defense, which reported on December 24 that the Russian Federation does not have a stockpile of ammunition to support large-scale offensive operations and even to maintain defensive operations along the long front line in Ukraine, for which they need a huge amount of shells and missiles.

Based on this, analysts believe that the battles near Bakhmut will no longer be as intense as before.

"ISW assesses that ammunition restrictions are likely to partially prevent Russian forces from maintaining a high pace of operations in the Bakhmut area in the near future.. The depletion of artillery ammunition stocks of the Russian armed forces is likely to affect their ability to conduct active operations elsewhere in Ukraine.

Recall that earlier the General Staff said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine beat off Bakhmut up to 20 attacks a day.