15:58 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian propagandists on Wednesday announced a missile attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region. It is noted that Russia is pumping oil through Belarus to Europe. This is stated in the message of the Russian Telegram channel.



A pro-government public claims that a rocket fell near the Novozybkov oil pumping station. The "specialists" who arrived at the scene recorded a funnel with a diameter of 20 meters. At the same time, the PS was allegedly damaged "insignificantly."



The Russian media once again accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of striking, despite the fact that Russia itself also has Tochka-U systems.

"In a year, more than 33 million tons of oil passes through it (the Druzhba oil pipeline - ed.) - in transit through Belarus to Europe, bypassing Ukraine. There were no casualties as a result of the attack, all personnel were evacuated in a timely manner," the message says.



The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on this information.