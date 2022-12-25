Rospropaganda spread new fakes after the meeting between Zelensky and Biden

14:50 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian propagandists spread new fakes after the meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden.



This was announced on December 22 by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation.



According to enemy media, at a press conference after the talks, Biden said that Zelensky was open to a dialogue about peace with Russia and the Ukrainian leader "nods in confirmation."

"This information is not true," the JRC stressed.

In addition, the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, called "an empty phrase" the US administration's statements about the lack of intention to go into confrontation with Moscow.

"According to applause and sardonic smiles, in fact, it was announced the need to continue the war by proxy against [Russia] ... until a complete victory ... over us," the Russian diplomat said.

The statement of the representative of the Russian Federation is disinformation, the JRC pointed out.



Also, the network once again published a video with Western weapons allegedly transferred to Ukraine, which, allegedly, this time ended up in Syria.