Rheinmetall intends to transfer tank ammunition to Ukraine

The German defense group Rheinmetall is considering the possibility of transferring a large batch of ammunition for Leopard tanks, which will be sent to Ukraine.
On Thursday, January 26, reports the Rheinische Post.
It is noted that the concern has significantly increased its capacity - especially in the sector of large caliber.
They added that thanks to the increased capacity, the company is able to meet the expected increase in demand from the Bundeswehr and the armed forces for other Leopard tanks.
