19:28 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the terrorist country signed a decree approving the country's withdrawal from the cooperation agreement with Ukraine in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.



This decision was published on the official website of the Kremlin.

"The head of the Russian state signed the federal law "On the denunciation of the agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on cooperation in the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait," the decree says.

According to the decree, this law comes into force from the moment of its publication.



In the accompanying materials to the decree, it is noted that Russia believes that "Ukraine has lost the status of a coastal state" in relation to the waters in the Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.



Putin believes that after the invalid referendum and the attempted annexation of these Ukrainian regions, the shores of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait have completely come under Russian jurisdiction.