RF unlikely to achieve significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in coming weeks - British intelligence

09:33 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian forces are unlikely to achieve a significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in the coming weeks, according to the British Ministry of Defense, citing British intelligence.



In mid-December, the Russian military and proxy forces of PMC "Wagner" participated in infantry attacks around Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. However, many of these operations had little support, according to a British intelligence report.



According to British intelligence, in the past ten days, Ukraine has provided significant reinforcements to protect the sector. The frequency of Russian attacks has decreased since the peak in mid-December. Both sides suffered heavy losses.



Russian offensive operations in this area are now probably carried out only at the level of a platoon or squad, British intelligence officers noted.