Russia is preparing to repeat a massive attack in the near future

13:12 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor is likely to soon repeat a massive mixed attack on Ukraine with missiles and Iranian-made drones.



This was announced by the head of the joint coordinating press center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalya Gumenyuk on air on January 12.

"Probably, such an attack is being prepared, because the frequency of training of the occupying troops is exactly this: they need about 10-12-14 days to re-equip themselves after a massive attack that they carry out across the territory of Ukraine. Since they have become friends with this practice, so to speak, and they like it, it is likely that they are preparing exactly the repetition of one of these attacks.. And, perhaps, it will be of a mixed type, when air-launched missiles, sea-launched missiles, and kamikaze drones are used," Gumenyuk said.



Gumenyuk explained that the enemy's stock of missiles is already over the emergency stock limit, so they can use "mixed practices."



In addition, she believes that the Russians are haunted by the quality of the work of the Ukrainian air defense, so they are trying to use "wave tactics" to identify air defense positions and attack them as well.



Gumenyuk also noted an increase in the activity of reconnaissance aircraft of the Russian Federation.