Russia is preparing to repeat a massive attack in the near future

The aggressor is likely to soon repeat a massive mixed attack on Ukraine with missiles and Iranian-made drones.
This was announced by the head of the joint coordinating press center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalya Gumenyuk on air on January 12.
This was announced by the head of the joint coordinating press center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalya Gumenyuk on air on January 12.
Gumenyuk explained that the enemy's stock of missiles is already over the emergency stock limit, so they can use "mixed practices."
In addition, she believes that the Russians are haunted by the quality of the work of the Ukrainian air defense, so they are trying to use "wave tactics" to identify air defense positions and attack them as well.
Gumenyuk also noted an increase in the activity of reconnaissance aircraft of the Russian Federation.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments