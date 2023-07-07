13:59 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Navy has created a new Azov Naval District with headquarters in occupied Mariupol. Thus, the Russian Federation is trying to secure logistics in the occupied southern territories of Ukraine.



The new district was formed on July 1, 2023, according to the UK Department of Defense.

Reporting to the Black Sea Fleet (BSF), the district will reportedly command eight warships, including three modern Karakurt-class corvettes that can launch Kalibr cruise missiles.

The ministry notes that the Sea of Azov is a vital maritime space for Russia, as it connects its inland waterways with international maritime routes.

"In the context of the war, it also offers an alternative military supply option if Russia's land routes to southern Ukraine are interrupted," British intelligence is convinced.

The Azov Naval District is likely to focus on logistical and counter-guerrilla tasks, sacking the main Black Sea Fleet to focus on long-range strike operations and transferring naval power further abroad, according to the Kingdom's Ministry of Defense.