Russia focused on the assault on Pavlovka and Vugledar - British intelligence

09:43 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has begun to concentrate its efforts for a possible assault on the cities of Pavlovka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region and can achieve local success.



This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

"In the past three days, Russia has likely moved from probing attacks around the towns of Pavlovka and Vuhledar to a more concerted assault," the statement said.

According to the ministry, these settlements are located 50 km southwest of Donetsk. Previously, Russia used the 155th Marine Brigade in an unsuccessful assault on the same area in November 2022.

"Units of the 155th are once again participating in a force of at least a brigade, which probably advanced several hundred meters beyond the small river Kashlagach, which marked the front line for several months," the publication notes.

According to British intelligence, the Russian command is likely to develop a new direction of advance in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk region and divert Ukrainian forces from the Bakhmut sector, where fierce fighting continues.