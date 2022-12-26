Russia lost 10 times more than Ukraine - Zelensky

14:47 10 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 10 times more than Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with CNN, published on Thursday, November 10.



According to him, the enemy suffered "staggering" losses in personnel and artillery. He also added that the Pentagon's estimate of a 50% loss of tanks by Moscow is more or less true.



The head of state added that no one knows the full reality, especially about the loss of personnel. However, they are many times higher than Ukrainian. One of the reasons for this difference is Ukraine's refusal to use "cannon fodder" tactics, the president added.

"Whenever we ask our partners for artillery or armored vehicles, we understand that we are talking not only about weapons, but, above all, about protecting our military," Zelensky said.

He also stressed that artillery from the US and Europe helped break the Russian offensive.