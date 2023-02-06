14:19 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has planned to hold "regional elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, subjected to attempts at annexation by the Russian Federation, on September 10, 2023.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.. The corresponding statement was made by the head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko, on February 1, British intelligence officials say.

"The holding of elections on the same day of voting, which is planned throughout Russia, underlines the desire of the Russian leadership to present the territories as integral parts of the Federation," the British intelligence report says.

This comes after continued efforts to “Russify” the occupied territories, which include overhauling education, communications and transport systems, British intelligence notes.



Against the backdrop of a lack of democratic choice more at the regional level elections in Russia, the so-called leaders of the Russian Federation will use regional elections as an excuse for occupation, British intelligence noted.