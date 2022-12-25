Russia plans a new wave of mobilization in January-February - CNS

15:43 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kremlin intends to conduct a new wave of mobilization in January-February. It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.

"The start of the functioning of the new registration system for those liable for military service is scheduled for February 2023. Around this time, a new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation is also expected to begin, which should take place under the propaganda slogan "war against the collective West". The Kremlin is trying to accumulate new forces until the spring of 2023.

It is noted that according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kremlin believes that in order to defeat Ukraine, it is necessary to involve five million military personnel, which makes it necessary to introduce a more stringent registration system for those liable for military service.

"The accumulation of such forces looks doubtful. Now the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation does not have the necessary resources to provide such a number of military. Therefore, the manipulation of the figure of five million is one of the elements of psychological pressure on Ukrainians," the Center for National Resistance believes.



They argue that this indicates that Putin is not interested in ending the war.