12:32 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia is using the 1st Guards Tank Army, which suffered significant losses during the retreat from Kharkiv region in September 2022, to defend the city of Svatovo in the Luhansk region.



This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

"Units of the 1st Guards Tank Army (1st GTA) of Russia are probably deployed on the defense line near the city of Svatovo, Lugansk region," the report says.

The ministry notes that the predictably elite 1 GTA suffered significant losses at the beginning of the war, in particular, during the flight from the Kharkiv region in September 2022.

"Now it has probably been partially reinforced by mobilized reservists, although it remains well below the authorized strength of more than 25,000 people," analysts said.

In doing so, Russia has completed an almost continuous system of trenches along the 60 km between Svatova and the Russian border.