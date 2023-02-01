Russia shells Kherson region, trying to demoralize civilians - British intelligence

10:12 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian armed formations are conducting intensive shelling of the Kherson region, probably in an attempt to aggravate the morale of the civilian population.



This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

"In recent days, some of the most intense shelling in the conflict has likely taken place along the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine.. This included continued Russian artillery shelling of Kherson from the east of the river," the ministry said.

As recalled in the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom, on January 29, 2023, local authorities reported three more dead civilians in Kherson, and two foreign ships standing on the river were damaged, resulting in an oil spill.. At the same time, Kherson remains the most regularly shelled large Ukrainian city outside the Donbass, the agency notes.