Russia will not be able to build up forces to influence the outcome of the war - British intelligence

13:26 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

It is unlikely that Russia will be able to build up the forces necessary to significantly affect the outcome of the war in the coming weeks.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.



According to intelligence sources, it is likely that Russia is trying to resume major offensive operations in Ukraine from the beginning of January 2023.. Its operational objective is almost certainly to seize the remaining Ukrainian-held parts of the Donetsk region.



According to British intelligence, Russian troops manage to extract only a few hundred meters of territory per week.. This is almost certainly due to the fact that Russia now lacks the ammunition and maneuver units needed for successful offensive operations.



The high command is likely to develop plans that require understaffed, inexperienced units to achieve unrealistic goals due to political and professional pressure, British intelligence noted.