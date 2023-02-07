Russia began to build a stationary crematorium in the occupied Novopskov

12:20 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian army continues to suffer significant losses on the front line. In the Lugansk region, the bodies of dead Russian soldiers.



This was announced by the head of the Lugansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai.



Realizing that the situation will not improve much in the future, the occupiers began to build a stationary crematorium in the occupied Novopskov - they are already digging a foundation pit for construction.



The head of the Lugansk OVA emphasized that the Russians are paving their way not with military skill, but exclusively with the bodies of their fighters - this has been the case in all areas in the territory of the Luhansk region since the spring of last year.



Gaidai also noted that the invaders are storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, dressing up in the Ukrainian pixel: such a masquerade is observed along the entire front line, but deception does not really help the enemy in advancing, but the number of corpses is increasing.